St. Helena Public Cemetery soon will be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A plaque dedication and unveiling will take place in the spring.
Mariam Hovanesian Hansen said the listing is the culmination of three years of hard work, first by her and later by expert Kara Brunzell of Brunzell Consulting. She added, “I am grateful for the financial support and encouragement of the St. Helena Public Cemetery Association Board of Directors throughout this process.”
The board members are Susanne Salvestrin, president; John Sales, vice president; Rich Shurtz, chief financial officer and directors Stephen Taplin, Dan Williams, Mike Thomas, Darrell Quirici, John Palmer and Howard Siegel.
Management of the St. Helena Cemetery Association has overseen the operation of this private non-sectarian cemetery for the benefit of local residents since 1872, when the Association was founded. The first burial on this land took place when it was the Hudson Family Cemetery in 1856. The family deeded this land to the Association in 1872. Since then other cemetery expansions brought the property to the 25 acres it is today.