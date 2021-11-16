St. Helena Public Library fundraiser returns Jan. 30

Bookmark Napa Valley, the fundraiser benefiting the St. Helena Public Library, Friends & Foundation, returns Jan. 30 after a one-year hiatus.

The sixth annual event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Tre Posti, 641 Main St.

Tickets are $180 and include appetizers, a three-course seated dinner and wine, plus moderated interviews with three guest authors. As of last week, 90 seats were still available out of 160.

Ted Habte-Gabr will interview authors Alka Joshi, Lisa Napoli and Sheldon Siegel.

Ted Habte-Gabr

Habte-Gabr is the founder and producer of Live Talks Los Angeles, which was the culmination of a lifetime love of conversation and community dating back to his days as a student in Iowa chairing the university’s lecture series.

He has worked as a consultant advising colleges and nonprofits on creating live event experiences in pursuit of institutional advancement.

Alka Joshi

Joshi was born in India and raised in the U.S. since the age of 9. She has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and an MFA from California College of Arts.

Her debut novel, “The Henna Artist,” became a New York Times bestseller, a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick and is being developed into an episodic TV series. The recently released sequel, “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur,” will be followed by a third book in the trilogy in 2023.

Lisa Napoli

Napoli, a past featured author and moderator at Bookmark, was born and raised in Brooklyn. She moved to Southern California in 2004 to work on the public radio show “Marketplace.”

Her journalism career has spanned CNN, New York Times and public radio, with books including “Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24 Hours News,” and “Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made McDonald's Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away.” Her most recent book is “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.”

Sheldon Siegel

Siegel is the bestselling author of the Mike Daley/Rosie Fernandez series of courtroom dramas featuring San Francisco criminal defense attorneys Mike Daley and Rosie Fernandez. He is also the author of the thriller “The Terrorist Next Door” featuring Chicago homicide detectives David Gold and A.C. Battle. His books have sold millions of copies worldwide and been translated into a dozen languages.

Siegel has been an attorney for more than thirty-five years, and he specializes in corporate and securities law with the San Francisco office of the international law firm of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP.

Bookmark Napa Valley

Proceeds from Bookmark Napa Valley go to library's nonprofit Friends & Foundation, which augments funds the library receives from the City of St. Helena.

“The city funds full-time staffing and things like electricity, heat and water,” said Paige Pohlers Meek, executive director of the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library. “We support part-time staffing, programs and services.”

Bookmark’s corporate sponsors include Boeschen Vineyards, the Napa Valley Vintners, Tierra Roja, Frank Family Vineyards, Alpha Omega Winery, Alila Napa Valley, Napa Valley Reserve, CAMi Vineyards and 55 Degrees.

For tickets and sponsoring and advertising options, go to bookmark2022.eventbrite.com.