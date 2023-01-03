St. Helena Public Library gets long-overdue software upgrade

St. Helena Public Library patrons should hold onto borrowed materials until Jan. 18 while the library upgrades its software.

The library’s online catalog will be unavailable until Jan. 12, and no new holds may be placed until then. In the meantime you can still check out materials, but be sure to bring your library card.

The library had been using the same software for over 15 years, “so it was probably time for a change,” library director Chris Kreiden said.

The new software will change how patrons browse the library’s SPLASH network, comprising libraries in Solano County and St. Helena.

Kreiden said the new system will be easier to navigate. For example, readers searching for a title like "Where the Crawdads Sing" that’s available in various media formats will find it easier to distinguish the regular book from the large-print book from the audiobook from the DVD.

The new catalog will also show patrons when an item is available as a downloadable e-book or audiobook through the Libby app.

These were the top 10 books people wanted removed from schools and libraries in 2021 1. 'Gender Queer' by Maia Kobabe 2. 'Lawn Boy' by Jonathan Evison 3. 'All Boys Aren’t Blue' by George M. Johnson 4. 'Out of Darkness' by Ashley Hope Perez 5. 'The Hate U Give' by Angie Thomas 6. 'The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian' by Sherman Alexie 7. 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' by Jesse Andrews 8. 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison 9. 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson 10. 'Beyond Magenta' by Susan Kuklin