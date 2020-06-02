St. Helena Public Library gives books, art supplies to kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena Pubic Library was selected out of hundreds of other libraries to receive a special $1,000 grant from the California State Library for programming supplies to pair with the Breakfast at the Library program.

Normally this program is a partnership with the St. Helena Unified School District in which breakfast is prepared by the school and brought over to the library for kids ages 1-18. Kids would be able to use library resources and enjoy a meal at the same time.

Because of a change in the grant program, the library discovered it could be a pop-up site at the high school where the school district was handing out meals to its students. Outreach Services Librarian Mariah McGuire quickly reached out to the school district to see if they could team up once again. The district loved the idea and was fully onboard.

Library staff knew its young patrons had to be struggling with all the sudden changes in their lives, lack of physical books and art supplies. Children’s Librarian Leslie Stanton and McGuire quickly devised a plan to create book and craft kit bags to be distributed at the high school alongside the school district’s grab-and-go meal kits.