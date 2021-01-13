St. Helena Public Library introduces Winter Reading Challenge

The St. Helena Public Library has introduced its Winter Reading Challenge.

This online reading challenge is a celebration of diversity, harnessing the transformative power of putting yourself in someone else’s shoes, and learning about their experiences. This winter, the library invites you to explore books with diverse characters and protagonists who are different from yourself. Choose from a list of pre-selected books by authors spanning an array of diverse backgrounds.

The library challenges patrons to read three books from its list and participate in the media activities.

There are two book lists to choose from. One labeled ADULT contains mature content more suited to an older audience. The other list labeled YA is appropriate for seventh-graders on up (some books may be more suited to older teens). You can choose titles from either list.

Register on the library’s website, www.shpl.org.

If you participated in the library’s online summer reading program, simply log back in and sign up for the new reading challenge!

Once you are on our Beanstack site look for the Recommendations tab on the top right to find the two lists of titles to get started.