St. Helena Public Library launches Summer Reading Program

  • Updated
St. Helena Public Library statue

The statues in front of the St. Helena Public Library remind passersby to wear their masks.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena Public Library is launching its Summer Reading Program: Reading Colors Your World.

The program will take place from June 1 through Aug. 31. There are three different challenges: Kids, Teens and Adults.

The library was very successful having our summer reading programs online, so the staff decided to do it again this year. The children’s program will go back to its traditional booklet format but the teen and adult challenges will be online using Beanstack.

Patrons can easily register at www.SHPL.org.

Kids: Toddler – 5th grade

Read 100 Books. Every 10 books earns a prize. Reach the goal of 100 books and get your name on our Readers Hall of Fame Plaque in the Children's Room. Being read to counts.

Every 50 pages after the first 100 pages counts as another book. Example: 536 pages = 10 books.

Pick up your booklet in the Children's Room starting June 1.

Teens: Entering 6th – 12th grade

Read four books (at your reading level). Earn one prize for completing the reading.

Example prizes: full-sized candy bars and snacks, Mandalorian gear, art sets, etc.

Earn one prize for completing these four activities:

• Watch a news program

• Listen to a podcast

• Go for a hike

• Tell the librarian a joke

Complete both the reading and activity challenges and get entered into a raffle to win Six Flags Discovery Kingdom tickets and gift cards.

Sign up for the online program at www.SHPL.org. Printed program available upon request.

Adults: 18+

Read five books:

• Book set in a different country

• Non-fiction book

• New book (browse the library's new book section)

• Fantasy or sci-fi book

• Book from the library's new Voices Collection

Complete these four activities:

• Watch a documentary

• Use an online library resource

• Make a project from a home, craft or cookbook

• Go for a walk or exercise

Complete both the reading and activities to receive an adult coloring book and colored pencils, and get a raffle ticket to win gift cards to St. Helena businesses.

Sign up for the online program at www.SHPL.org. Printed program available upon request.

