St. Helena Public Library launches Summer Reading Program

The St. Helena Public Library is launching its Summer Reading Program: Reading Colors Your World.

The program will take place from June 1 through Aug. 31. There are three different challenges: Kids, Teens and Adults.

The library was very successful having our summer reading programs online, so the staff decided to do it again this year. The children’s program will go back to its traditional booklet format but the teen and adult challenges will be online using Beanstack.

Patrons can easily register at www.SHPL.org.

Kids: Toddler – 5th grade

Read 100 Books. Every 10 books earns a prize. Reach the goal of 100 books and get your name on our Readers Hall of Fame Plaque in the Children's Room. Being read to counts.

Every 50 pages after the first 100 pages counts as another book. Example: 536 pages = 10 books.

Pick up your booklet in the Children's Room starting June 1.

Teens: Entering 6th – 12th grade

Read four books (at your reading level). Earn one prize for completing the reading.