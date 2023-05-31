Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The St. Helena Public Library invites the community to participate in its Summer Reading Challenge through Sept. 2.

This year's theme is “Find Your Voice." There are three different programs: Adults, teens and children. Adults and teens may participate online at shpl.org or via the app Beanstack. They can also use a paper booklet available at the library. The children’s program is solely available as a booklet.

Adults who complete the program will receive a fancy mason jar cup with assorted teas and a raffle ticket to win gift cards to local businesses.

Teens have their pick of games, craft kits and candy for their prizes. They will be entered to a raffle to win Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Tickets.

Children will receive small toy prizes and can earn a free scoop of ice cream from Chokolatte.

