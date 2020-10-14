St. Helena Recreation Department plans October events

All ghosts, ghouls, and princesses are invited to ride in St. Helena's inaugural Halloween Bike Parade. Join your neighbors and Parks & Recreation Department for a COVID-friendly costumed bike parade to celebrate Halloween and show off your creativity. This one-mile family-friendly route will wind through neighborhoods so you can show off your costumes to the whole community.

There may be no treak-or-treating this year, but that doesn’t mean Halloween is canceled! The St. Helena Recreation Department is excited to be back planning special events to make this Fall extra special. We were sad to cancel the 2020 Hometown Harvest Festival, but we have found other creative ways to celebrate Harvest, Halloween, and St. Helena in a socially-distanced manner this year! All activities are FREE because we all need something to look forward to this year! but pre-registration by internet or phone is required. Registration and details can be found at: https://www.cityofsthelena.org/parksrec/page/fall-events or by contacting the Recreation Department at recreation@cityofsthelena.org or 707-968-9222