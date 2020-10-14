St. Helena Recreation Department plans October events

There may be no trick-or-treating this year, but that doesn’t mean Halloween is canceled. The St. Helena Recreation Department is planning special events to make this fall extra special.
Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Hometown Harvest Festival, but the department has found other creative ways to celebrate Harvest, Halloween, and St. Helena in a socially-distanced manner this year. All activities are free, but pre-registration by internet or phone is required. Registration and details can be found at cityofsthelena.org/parksrec/page/fall-events or by contacting the Recreation Department at recreation@cityofsthelena.org or 968-9222
Spooky Family Bicycling Workshop
Saturday, Oct. 24 at 9-11 a.m.
Get ready for the Halloween Bike Mask’erade with this FREE family bicycling workshop at Crane Park offered by Napa Bicycle Coalition. Learn and practice your bike skills with the whole family. Workshops are led by nationally-certified instructors and teach you the skills you need to ride comfortably and confidently on St. Helena roads. Contact Carlotta Sainato at csainato@napabike.org or call 707-258-6317 to sign-up.
Virtual Pet PAWrade
Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.
The Pet PAWrade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 24 due to the Glass Fire. The parade will move to a virtual format this year – participants and their humans will be able to show off their best Halloween fashions at Wappo Dog Park with the audience able to watch the show from the comfort of home,
The Night Before Halloween Community Carving Contest & Pumpkin Stroll
Friday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
It’s time to sharpen your knives and pull out your pumpkin carving skills. Drop off your carved pumpkins at the St. Helena Recreation Office (1574 Railroad Ave.) on 10/29 and 10/30 by 3 p.m. Pumpkins will be lit with flameless candles and displayed along the pathway around Crane Park. Stroll the Pumpkin Walk starting on Friday at 6 p.m. Photos of pumpkins will be posted on our Facebook page @StHelenaRec and the community will get to vote for the winners in the following categories:
• Ghastliest: The most frightening, dreadful, and horrible pumpkin
• Most Boo-tiful: The most artistic and enchanting of pumpkins
• Little Ghouls: Pumpkins painted, carved, or decorated by the wickedly young ages 10 and under
Costumed Bike Mask’erade
Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m.
All ghosts, ghouls, and princesses are invited to ride in St. Helena's inaugural Halloween Bike Parade. Join your neighbors and Parks & Recreation Department for a COVID-friendly costumed bike parade to celebrate Halloween and show off your creativity. This one-mile family-friendly route will wind through neighborhoods so you can show off your costumes to the whole community.
