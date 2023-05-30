Eileen R. Tabios’ latest book, "Because I Love You, I Become War," has been released, the book's publisher stated in a news release.

Tabios has released more than 70 collections of poetry, fiction, essays and experimental biographies from publishers around the world. Her award-winning body of work includes invention of the hay(na)ku, a 21st century diasporic poetic form; the MDR Poetry Generator that can create poems totaling theoretical infinity; the “Flooid” poetry form that’s rooted in a good deed; and a first poetry book, "Beyond Life Sentences," which received the Philippines’ National Book Award for Poetry.