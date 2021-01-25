St. Helena restaurants take center stage Feb. 1-7 during Visit Napa Valley Restaurant Week

St. Helena will be the focus of Visit Napa Valley Restaurant Week Feb. 1-7, as people are encouraged to patronize St. Helena restaurants.

Visit Napa Valley will promote St. Helena restaurants all week long, in partnership with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.

Customers can support St. Helena restaurants by buying gift cards, ordering takeout or delivery, or eating at restaurants that have reopened for outdoor dining. The Regional Stay at Home Order prohibiting outdoor dining was lifted on Monday.

The following restaurants will be open for takeout and deliver, and some might be offering outdoor dining:

• Azteca Market 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily.

• Brasswood Bar + Kitchen & Bakery featuring meal kits, cocktails and family style weekly specials. Farmers market open Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.

• Caffe Della Valle 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Order on their app for curbside pickup and delivery.

• Cook St. Helena Family style dinner meals Monday-Friday for pickup 4 p.m.-5 p.m.