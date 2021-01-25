St. Helena restaurants take center stage Feb. 1-7 during Visit Napa Valley Restaurant Week

St. Helena will be the focus of Visit Napa Valley Restaurant Week Feb. 1-7, as people are encouraged to patronize St. Helena restaurants.
Visit Napa Valley will promote St. Helena restaurants all week long, in partnership with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
Customers can support St. Helena restaurants by buying gift cards, ordering takeout or delivery, or eating at restaurants that have reopened for outdoor dining. The Regional Stay at Home Order prohibiting outdoor dining was lifted on Monday.
The following restaurants will be open for takeout and deliver, and some might be offering outdoor dining:
• Azteca Market 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily.
• Brasswood Bar + Kitchen & Bakery featuring meal kits, cocktails and family style weekly specials. Farmers market open Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.
• Caffe Della Valle 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Order on their app for curbside pickup and delivery.
• Cook St. Helena Family style dinner meals Monday-Friday for pickup 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
• Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday curbside pickup. Delivery available. Street Food Napa Valley special Wednesday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch noon-8 p.m. daily order your favorite Farmstead meals, beverages and grocery items for pick-up or delivery anywhere from Calistoga to Napa. Weekly special dinner meals Monday-Sunday.
• Golden Harvest Takeout noon-8 p.m. daily.
• Giugni's Deli Open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily for pickup orders.
• Gott's Roadside open daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Gillwoods Café Curbside pickup and takeout 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen Open for takeout lunch and dinner Wednesday-Monday 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Closed on Tuesday.
• La Prima Pizza Takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
• Model Bakery Open 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
• Napa Valley Roasting Company Open daily 7 a.m.-noon.
• Oak Avenue Catering Sunday Supper pickup Sunday 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
• Pizzeria Tra Vigne Takeout, curbside pickup and local delivery daily 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Happy hour to-go all day long. Spend $100 and receive a free bottle of wine.
• Press Restaurant Curbside pickup Friday-Sunday 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday-Thursday 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
• St. Helena Bistro Takeout daily 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
• The Station 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday.
• The Charter Oak Order CO To-Go Full winter menu, weekly changing yurt menu, and yurt items a la carte. Delivery from St. Helena-Napa. Bakeshop now open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
• That Pizza Place Takeout and curbside pickup daily 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
• Villa Corona Takeout and delivery 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
