 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena Rotary Club hosts Boy Scouts

St. Helena Rotary Club hosts Boy Scouts

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Boy Scouts at St. Helena Rotary
Jesse Duarte, Star

Members of St. Helena’s Troop 1 Boy Scouts were guests of the St. Helena Rotary Club on Tuesday. William Dappen briefed Rotarians on his Eagle Scout project, which aims to install directional signs throughout the network of trails in the Pacific Union College forest in Angwin. From left are Dappen, Weston Staid, Scoutmaster Carl Ericson, Kathy Polachek, Tyler Ulery and Cleo McClain.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News