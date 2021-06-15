Members of St. Helena’s Troop 1 Boy Scouts were guests of the St. Helena Rotary Club on Tuesday. William Dappen briefed Rotarians on his Eagle Scout project, which aims to install directional signs throughout the network of trails in the Pacific Union College forest in Angwin. From left are Dappen, Weston Staid, Scoutmaster Carl Ericson, Kathy Polachek, Tyler Ulery and Cleo McClain.
St. Helena Rotary Club hosts Boy Scouts
