St. Helena Rotary Club seeks help on humanitarian project in Zimbabwe

The St. Helena Rotary Club is embarking upon a large water, sanitation and hygiene project in Zimbabwe.

The project was introduced to Rotary by James Alexander, whose wife Constancia is from one of the two villages that will benefit. Zimbabwe has been undergoing a severe drought for many months, and as a result women and young girls walk miles each day to obtain not more than a few cups/gallons of water for cooking and washing purposes.

Rotary’s project includes the drilling of two wells, solar pumps, pipe, and several wash stations for two villages that are located about 60 miles from the country’s capitol, Harare. One of the hand-washing stations will be adjacent to a primary and middle school shared by the two villages. Currently neither village, each with a population of about 1,500, has a washing station. The cost of the project is expected to be about $60,000.

St. Helena Rotary has budgeted $10,000 to support this humanitarian project. The club anticipates that a number of Rotary clubs will join with it. However, St. Helena Rotary invites local individuals, companies, corporations to join Rotary in this project. Contributions can be sent to St. Helena Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 211, St. Helena, CA 94574. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) and its tax number is 94-3172763.