St. Helena Rotary gives gift certificates to police, public works

The St. Helena Rotary Club bought gift certificates from local restaurants and gave them to St. Helena police officers and members of the Public Works Department in gratitude for keeping the community safe and running smoothly in this time of sheltering. From left are Kathi Polachek, incoming Rotary president; Police Chief Chris Hartley; Kathleen Patterson, Rotary president; and Clayton Church, operations chief of Public Works.