 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena Rotary kicks off Preschool For All scholarship campaign

St. Helena Rotary kicks off Preschool For All scholarship campaign

{{featured_button_text}}
Adrian Canchola

Adrian Canchola was able to attend Mila's Preschool thanks to a scholarship from St. Helena Preschool For All.

 Submitted photo

The following generous sponsors are looking forward to matching community donations to the St. Helena Rotary Club's Preschool For All Fundraiser beginning Aug. 1:

Sunshine Foods, Central Valley, Gale Greisen/Sausalito Construction, Malloy Imrie & Vasconi, Farella Braun + Martel, LLP, Joel Toller, Coldwell Banker, Kathleen Patterson, Bill and Kathi Polachek, Mike and Ann Thomas, John Sales, Evan and Lauren Galbraith, and Doug Cutting and Anne Cottrell.

Children who don’t have the opportunity to attend preschool begin kindergarten left behind. Help the Rotary Club support children by raising funds for scholarships, so they can enter kindergarten on a level playing field. Let St. Helena be a community that takes care of its own.

You may donate to St. Helena Rotary Foundation (a 501 C(3)) at P.O. Box 211, St. Helena or go to the club's website, gorotary.net, and donate online. The children’s families thank you.

Some 2,000 Napa students are currently enrolled in a free, summer school program for elementary-age students through a partnership with NVUSD, Edmo, the Napa County Office of Education, Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley and On the Move.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

What if?
Opinion

What if?

  • Updated

Letters: Make a difference today and donate to Preschool For All.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News