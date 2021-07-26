St. Helena Rotary kicks off Preschool For All scholarship campaign

The following generous sponsors are looking forward to matching community donations to the St. Helena Rotary Club's Preschool For All Fundraiser beginning Aug. 1:

Sunshine Foods, Central Valley, Gale Greisen/Sausalito Construction, Malloy Imrie & Vasconi, Farella Braun + Martel, LLP, Joel Toller, Coldwell Banker, Kathleen Patterson, Bill and Kathi Polachek, Mike and Ann Thomas, John Sales, Evan and Lauren Galbraith, and Doug Cutting and Anne Cottrell.

Children who don’t have the opportunity to attend preschool begin kindergarten left behind. Help the Rotary Club support children by raising funds for scholarships, so they can enter kindergarten on a level playing field. Let St. Helena be a community that takes care of its own.

You may donate to St. Helena Rotary Foundation (a 501 C(3)) at P.O. Box 211, St. Helena or go to the club's website, gorotary.net, and donate online. The children’s families thank you.