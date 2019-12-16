Kathleen Patterson of the St. Helena Rotary Club and Roberta Oswald of Soroptimist International of St. Helena deliver dictionaries Monday to Angie Bond's fourth-grade class at St. Helena Elementary School. Members of Rotary and Soroptimist delivered more than 150 dictionaries to students at St. Helena Elementary School, St. Helena Montessori School, and Foothills Adventist Elementary School. Each dictionary was inscribed with the student's name.
Jesse Duarte's 5 memorable stories of 2019
Here are some of my favorite stories from the past year. They each got positive feedback, and they were a lot of fun to write.
Juan Sanchez is a local legend for his running exploits, but most people didn't know he was an illegal immigrant. It was a pleasure to intervi…
Grayson Capener was a blast to interview, and her stories of life aboard a 200-foot square-rigger reminded me of my beloved Patrick O'Brian novels.
Some stories are fun to cover and some are fun to write. This story, about a St. Helena Police Department crosswalk sting, was both.
Thelma Hermes' and Ramona Decker's stories offer a glimpse into the Napa Valley's hardscrabble pioneer days.
Locals were crushed to hear Main Street Books was closing. Fortunately, Napa Bookmine came to the rescue a few weeks later and opened a new st…