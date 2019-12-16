{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse Duarte, Star

Kathleen Patterson of the St. Helena Rotary Club and Roberta Oswald of Soroptimist International of St. Helena deliver dictionaries Monday to Angie Bond's fourth-grade class at St. Helena Elementary School. Members of Rotary and Soroptimist delivered more than 150 dictionaries to students at St. Helena Elementary School, St. Helena Montessori School, and Foothills Adventist Elementary School. Each dictionary was inscribed with the student's name.

