BACA Wines, a modern California Zinfandel brand spearheaded by Director Jennifer Brown and Winemaker Alison Frichtl Hollister, has announced plans to host a Holiday Drive event at Hall St. Helena, 401 St. Helena Hwy. South from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
This event will serve as the kick-off for a month long holiday drive campaign benefiting NEWS, a Napa-based nonprofit that provides support to survivors of domestic violence and abuse.
Entrance to the event, which includes a wine tasting and light bites, is a donation-based contribution to NEWS through the Eventbrite by selecting a Game-centric monetary value. The donation system is modeled with four different levels of donation named after games, from $30 to $100. Each individual donation will translate to one complimentary tasting per person.
The format of this event will include a round-robin of activities. Guests will make their way into the Hall's mezzanine and be invited to enjoy activities, with appetizers and currently released BACA wines.
“On behalf of NEWS, we are honored to have been chosen to receive proceeds from the BACA Holiday Drive,” said NEWS Executive Director Tracy Lamb. “The support we receive will help bring a safe and joyful holiday season to the many Napa Valley families that we serve.”