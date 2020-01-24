Brasswood is hosting a Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner Friday, Feb. 14.
Dinner for two is $400 and includes Brasswood’s Four Course and Wine Pairing Dinner Menu and the Murder Mystery Co. performance of "Til Death Do Us Part."
"There are so many great things happening all in one with this Valentine's Day dinner party. It will surely be entertaining and fun for all that come,” said Marcus Marquez of Brasswood. "The murder mystery theater tied to crashing a wedding in the Napa Valley while enjoying a wine and food pairing could not get more Napa Valley if you tried!”
Cocktail, appetizers and dinner theater start at 6 p.m. A cash bar opens at 8:30. The event ends at 10:30. Wedding attire is encouraged.
Brasswood is at 3111 St. Helena Highway North, just outside St. Helena.
For more information and to RSVP by Feb. 12, email concierge@Brasswood.com.