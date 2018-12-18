Workers from Napa’s Mark T. Palmer Company LLC have installed lighted antlers on Bunny Foo Foo at Hall Wines in St. Helena. A red nose and belt complete the holiday installation on the iconic sculpture created by Lawrence Argent and commissioned by Hall Wines.
Mark T. Palmer Company LLC is a Napa window cleaning company that installs and strikes all costuming for this art piece throughout the year. All work is done 35 feet above the ground and requires installers be safety certified in ladder use and aerial work platform operation. Other installations throughout the year include the Bunny Easter Basket, Independence Day Flag, and Halloween Hat.
Mark T. Palmer Company LLC is Napa Valley’s premier cleaning company for glass and building exterior detailing. Hall Wines St. Helena is located at 401 St. Helena Highway in St. Helena.