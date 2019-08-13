The Caldwell Snyder Gallery will host an opening reception featuring the latest sculpture artworks by Brad Howe, from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at its St. Helena gallery location on 1328 Main St.
Wine tasting generously provided by Jessup Cellars. Howe’s work will be on display through Aug. 31.
Beginning his career in Brazil under the tutelage of architects, Howe has sought connection with artists and collectors worldwide. It has been his intention that his work be inclusive rather than exclusive, and that it speak across the barriers of knowledge directly to the people and their lives, independent of their knowledge of art.
The artist states, “The purpose of art is to address our projections, good and bad, attractive and grotesque, our strengths as well as our delusions, in order to know ourselves and in turn our true relationship with others, and ultimately our connection with life.”