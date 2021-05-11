St. Helena’s Calvary Christian Church relaunches as Encounter Church

Calvary Christian Church is relaunching as Encounter Church, beginning with its May 23 service.

“We feel that God has a fresh new season for us, a new start for us as a church,” said Pastor Rich Stein. “We believe that one encounter with God changes people’s lives. We want to be a place of encountering God.”

May 23 coincides with Pentecost, the birth of the Christian church, so relaunching the church on that date makes sense, Stein said.

“We have three cornerstones,” Stein said. “We value God’s presence, we value honor, and we value community — the church community and the surrounding community.”

“We value our history, but the past hasn’t been without its problems and issues,” added Stein, who took over in 2019 after the departure of Justin Meyer. “We’re looking at this as a fresh new start for us.”

Encounter Church has hired a youth pastor, Jeremy Swift, and plans to bring on Sean Williams as worship leader.

It also plans to convert an existing space into a recording studio and partner with another church to create a worship academy to train a new generation of worship leaders.