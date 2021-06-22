St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema inspires Ava Doak, 14, to pursue film career

The first, when she was 10, was called “The Emerald,” about a girl who finds a magic gem that gives her good luck but decides to use it on behalf of other people.

Doak wrote, directed, edited and starred in the film, which features green-screen special effects. It won first prize in the elementary category.

Doak’s next film, “Fountain Thieves,” was about three people diving into a fountain and collecting coins. Like “The Emerald,” it had a magical twist and a positive message about selflessness. Also like “The Emerald,” it won first prize in her age group.

Her third entry, “Perfection,” was a horror/techno-thriller about a clothing store with a sinister secret. With themes of materialism, technology and instant gratification, it again won first prize in the middle school category.

“The Box” is only three minutes long and silent, but it’s Doak's most ambitious project yet, with a cast of 18 and a hectic, one-week production cycle. Despite being on the young end of the contest's 13-19 age range, she won.

She said she owes the achievement to the Cameo “for giving me the inspiration to keep going with film.”