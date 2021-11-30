St. Helena’s Crisp Kitchen & Juice aims for tasty, nourishing and speedy

The conventional thinking goes, it can be delicious or it can be nourishing. Choose one.

Annette Shafer is saying to heck with all that with her new business, Crisp Kitchen & Juice.

“A lot of people think they need to be deprived to be healthy,” she said recently. “We want to change that narrative to abundance rather than deprivation.”

Located at 1111 Main St. Suite B, next to Sunshine Foods, Crisp offers juice, toast, greens, bowls, espresso, and smoothies.

There are also healthy takes on comfort food like avocado toast (charred scallion cashew schmear, shaved cucumber, pickled red onions), ramen (gluten-free noodles, bok choy, braised greens, kabocha squash, tofu, shitake and enoki mushrooms) and macaroni and cheese (non-dairy, with butternut squash, coconut milk and nutritional yeast) – all made in-house from fresh, mostly local ingredients.

Like Station and Legit Provisions, Crisp also emphasizes speed and convenience “because we all have such busy lifestyles,” Shafer said.

All baked goods are made with alternative flour and thus gluten-free. And since everything is made in-house, Crisp also offers its ingredients as “market provisions,” Shafer said.

She also plans to offer retail lifestyle goods like shampoos, soaps, deodorants and scents from small entrepreneurs, many of them women.

As for décor, Shafer went for a bright, welcoming, casual-modern feel. She installed skylights to bring in natural light and opted for light wood and green plants. (One guest was overheard saying it “feels like something out of Palm Springs.”)

“It’s meant to feel energizing as a space, not just because of the food,” she said.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

