 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena’s Crisp Kitchen & Juice aims for tasty, nourishing and speedy

The conventional thinking goes, it can be delicious or it can be nourishing. Choose one.

Annette Shafer is saying to heck with all that with her new business, Crisp Kitchen & Juice.

“A lot of people think they need to be deprived to be healthy,” she said recently. “We want to change that narrative to abundance rather than deprivation.”

Located at 1111 Main St. Suite B, next to Sunshine Foods, Crisp offers juice, toast, greens, bowls, espresso, and smoothies.

There are also healthy takes on comfort food like avocado toast (charred scallion cashew schmear, shaved cucumber, pickled red onions), ramen (gluten-free noodles, bok choy, braised greens, kabocha squash, tofu, shitake and enoki mushrooms) and macaroni and cheese (non-dairy, with butternut squash, coconut milk and nutritional yeast) – all made in-house from fresh, mostly local ingredients.

Like Station and Legit Provisions, Crisp also emphasizes speed and convenience “because we all have such busy lifestyles,” Shafer said.

All baked goods are made with alternative flour and thus gluten-free. And since everything is made in-house, Crisp also offers its ingredients as “market provisions,” Shafer said.

People are also reading…

She also plans to offer retail lifestyle goods like shampoos, soaps, deodorants and scents from small entrepreneurs, many of them women.

As for décor, Shafer went for a bright, welcoming, casual-modern feel. She installed skylights to bring in natural light and opted for light wood and green plants. (One guest was overheard saying it “feels like something out of Palm Springs.”)

“It’s meant to feel energizing as a space, not just because of the food,” she said.

If there’s anything to go big or go home on this Thanksgiving it should be your stuffing! Follow these simple yet effective ideas on what to do with your leftover stuffing. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Crisp Kitchen & Juice

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

1111 Main St., Suite B

707-738-6500

crispkitchenandjuice.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News