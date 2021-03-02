St. Helena’s drive-thru lobster feed raises money for school trip

Whether St. Helena’s first good old-fashioned charitable lobster feed in over a year was a success depends on whom you ask.

RLS Middle School students will tell you Saturday’s drive-thru event behind Steves Hardware was a success because it helped them raise money — the exact amount is still being tallied — for a trip to Washington, D.C.

It was also a win for Menegon Catering, proving that the fledgling company could handle a major event with more than 220 orders of lobster with all the trimmings.

Pandemic-weary diners who ate their meals at home were also enthusiastic, judging from the positive feedback the Menegons received on Saturday night.

If you were a lobster, though, the whole experience was dreadful — and very, very hot.

As the first pickup time approached, lobsters were cooked in 18 boilers connected to 18 propane tanks, while Menegon Catering staff and five RLS students stood ready to pack the food into containers, pack the containers into bags, and hand them to drivers.