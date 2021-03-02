 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena’s drive-thru lobster feed raises money for school trip
FOOD & DRINK

St. Helena’s drive-thru lobster feed raises money for school trip

{{featured_button_text}}

Whether St. Helena’s first good old-fashioned charitable lobster feed in over a year was a success depends on whom you ask.

RLS Middle School students will tell you Saturday’s drive-thru event behind Steves Hardware was a success because it helped them raise money — the exact amount is still being tallied — for a trip to Washington, D.C.

It was also a win for Menegon Catering, proving that the fledgling company could handle a major event with more than 220 orders of lobster with all the trimmings.

Pandemic-weary diners who ate their meals at home were also enthusiastic, judging from the positive feedback the Menegons received on Saturday night.

If you were a lobster, though, the whole experience was dreadful — and very, very hot.

As the first pickup time approached, lobsters were cooked in 18 boilers connected to 18 propane tanks, while Menegon Catering staff and five RLS students stood ready to pack the food into containers, pack the containers into bags, and hand them to drivers.

“The kids were so helpful,” said Courtney Menegon. “They would shout out to us, ‘Hey, we have five left in this cooler, we have two left in this cooler.’ They helped us set up and clean up. They broke down boxes. They really got into it.”

Menegon Catering is donating 5% of sales and all tips to help five students in the greatest financial need pay for a trip to the nation’s capital. The final proceeds are still being calculated, but Menegon hopes to give the students a check within a few days.

"The patrons were so generous with their tips for the kids," said Jennifer Marinace, eighth-grade history teacher at RLS. "We had a huge tip jar crammed full of money, and other people gave tips on the app."

She said the event was so successful that there's talk of repeating it periodically, maybe once a month.

"I'm hoping that if this becomes a consistent, regular thing, then it will help build the confidence of more families that their student can raise enough money to go on the trip without having a huge outpouring of money from the family," Marinace said.

Donations can also be made via check payable to Worldstrides care of Jennifer Marinace and sent to RLS Middle School, 1316 Hillview Place, St. Helena, CA 94574. Put Trip ID #193300 in the memo line.

WATCH NOW: TOP 10 CRAZIEST FOOD CHALLENGES EVER

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News