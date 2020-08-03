St. Helena’s George Conwell receives $10,000 engineering scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recent St. Helena High School graduate George Conwell has received a $10,000 scholarship to study engineering.

Conwell received a Spring 2020 STEM Scholarship Award from alliantgroup, a tax consulting firm that awards scholarships to students pursing careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) fields.

Conwell plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Conwell said he will enter an “undeclared engineering” exploratory program where he will learn about the various fields of engineering before choosing one to study.

“When I was first applying to schools I tended toward mechanical engineering,” Conwell said. “Now that I’ve learned a little more, I’m looking into maybe civil engineering or environmental engineering.”

He was one of five students nationwide to receive the full $10,000 scholarship from alliantgroup, and the only student west of the Mississippi River.