For the 17th year, Grace Church Outreach Adopt-A-Family Program is adopting needy Napa Valley families in order to make the holidays a better and happier time for them. On Sunday, Nov. 17, which was the event’s kick-off event, 28 of the 75 families were adopted.
Adopters provide $50 in gift cards for each person in each family, packaged in festive baskets, bags, etc., along with a few holiday treats, decorations or age appropriate activities or games for the children.
Adopt-A-Family is taking sign-ups for families through Sunday, Dec. 1. The delivery week for the “baskets” to their partner agencies, UpValley and Cope Family Centers, is Dec. 9-13, giving the recipients adequate time to buy what they want and need with their gift cards.
Anyone interested in adopting a family through this program should call Jennifer Muhlner at 963-6166. Donations will be gratefully accepted with checks made out to Grace Church, Adopt-A-Family in the memo line, and mailed to Grace Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, CA 94574.