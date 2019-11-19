{{featured_button_text}}
Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga

The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is the rector at St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

For the 17th year, Grace Church Outreach Adopt-A-Family Program is adopting needy Napa Valley families in order to make the holidays a better and happier time for them. On Sunday, Nov. 17, which was the event’s kick-off event, 28 of the 75 families were adopted.

Adopters provide $50 in gift cards for each person in each family, packaged in festive baskets, bags, etc., along with a few holiday treats, decorations or age appropriate activities or games for the children.

Adopt-A-Family is taking sign-ups for families through Sunday, Dec. 1. The delivery week for the “baskets” to their partner agencies, UpValley and Cope Family Centers, is Dec. 9-13, giving the recipients adequate time to buy what they want and need with their gift cards.

Anyone interested in adopting a family through this program should call Jennifer Muhlner at 963-6166. Donations will be gratefully accepted with checks made out to Grace Church, Adopt-A-Family in the memo line, and mailed to Grace Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, CA 94574.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0