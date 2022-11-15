St. Helena’s Holiday Wine Barrel Tree to be lit Nov. 23

The lighting of St. Helena’s downtown Holiday Wine Barrel Tree is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the corner of Hunt Avenue and Main Street.

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, city of St. Helena, St. Helena Fire Department and Santa Claus himself will be on hand to flip the switch to light the 32-foot tree.

There will be live music, holiday sweets and more. The tree, featuring 145 stacked wine barrels, will remain on display until Jan. 2.

The lighting of the tree marks the beginning of the chamber’s Holidays in St. Helena. Look for a full rundown of holiday events in next week’s Star.