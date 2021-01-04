St. Helena’s Legit Provisions celebrates grand opening Friday

Legit Provisions, a modern farm-to-table micromarket in downtown St. Helena, will celebrate its official grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 10.

There will be self-serve wine and beer on tap, fresh food on-the-go, Kansas City-style barbecue, premade meal kits, tastings, raffles and free stuff.

Legit Provisions is at 1304 Main St., in the former location of Cook Tavern.

WATCH NOW: HOW DRINKING RED WINE CAN BENEFIT YOUR HEALTH

PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA