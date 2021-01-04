 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena’s Legit Provisions celebrates grand opening Friday

St. Helena’s Legit Provisions celebrates grand opening Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Legit Provisions

Legit Provisions, offering Kansas City-style barbecue, celebrates its grand opening starting Friday.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Legit Provisions, a modern farm-to-table micromarket in downtown St. Helena, will celebrate its official grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 10.

There will be self-serve wine and beer on tap, fresh food on-the-go, Kansas City-style barbecue, premade meal kits, tastings, raffles and free stuff.

Legit Provisions is at 1304 Main St., in the former location of Cook Tavern.

WATCH NOW: HOW DRINKING RED WINE CAN BENEFIT YOUR HEALTH

PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News