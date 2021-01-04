St. Helena’s Legit Provisions celebrates grand opening Friday

Legit Provisions, a modern farm-to-table micromarket in downtown St. Helena, will celebrate its official grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 10.
There will be self-serve wine and beer on tap, fresh food on-the-go, Kansas City-style barbecue, premade meal kits, tastings, raffles and free stuff.
Legit Provisions is at 1304 Main St., in the former location of Cook Tavern.
WATCH NOW: HOW DRINKING RED WINE CAN BENEFIT YOUR HEALTH
PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Cyclery
Amelia Claire
Grinch
St. Helena Chamber of Commerce
Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates
E.R. Sawyer Jewelers
Gillwoods Cafe
Fideaux
St. Helena Real Estate
Odd Fellows
Main Street Bookmine
Cameo Cinema
St. Helena Bistro
Sportago
Findings
Meuse Gallery
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Tiffany and Kids
Steves Hardware
Pennyweight
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
Daisy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!