St. Helena’s Michele Scott Salon has been named a Green Circle Certified Salon and is now part of a comprehensive recycling and sustainability program that sets out to significantly reduce the industry’s environmental impact on the planet.
From the sourcing of ingredients to the disposal of packaging and products, the salon and beauty industry has long posed many challenges to the environment. With this in mind, owner Michele Scott joined forces with Green Circle to take a stand for the planet and work together to reduce the industry's ecological footprint and make it more sustainable. Through the partnership with Green Circle Salons, Michele Scott Salon will be redirecting what was once considered garbage out of water streams and landfills to be repurposed into innovative green solutions.
Beginning May 1, all hair clippings, extensions, any excess color and developer, papers and plastics, foils, aerosol cans and color tubes from Michele Scott Salon will be collected by GCS (Green Circle Certified Salon), effectively cutting down the salon’s total waste by 85 to 95 percent.
Michele Scott Salon is a full-service salon, that offers the highest quality in hair, nails and skin care. Its salon professionals maintain a standard of excellence through ongoing education, using only the finest products in the industry. The focus is on learning, growing, and creating through our clients, staff, and surrounding community.
For details, call 967-5510 or send an email to michelescottsalon@gmail.com.