St. Helena’s Native Sons plan pasta feed

Native Sons Hall

Members of St. Helena's Native Sons parlor pose outside the Native Sons Hall. From left are Rick Hanson, Mike Griffin, Phil Murphy, Nick Coy and Ted Laurent.

 Star file photo

St. Helena’s Native Sons of the Golden West, Parlor 53, will hold a pasta feed on Saturday, June 18, at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St.

The doors open at 5 p.m., with a no-host bar. Dinner is at 7 and includes all-you-can-eat pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert, with wine on the table.

“It’s like our crab feed without the crab,” said Phil Murphy, the club’s president.

There will be a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

Tickets are $35. No tickets will be sold at the door. For tickets, call Murphy at 326-9701.

