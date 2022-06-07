St. Helena’s Native Sons plan pasta feed

FOR THE STAR
St. Helena’s Native Sons of the Golden West, Parlor 53, will hold a pasta feed on Saturday, June 18, at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St.
The doors open at 5 p.m., with a no-host bar. Dinner is at 7 and includes all-you-can-eat pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert, with wine on the table.
“It’s like our crab feed without the crab,” said Phil Murphy, the club’s president.
There will be a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.
Tickets are $35. No tickets will be sold at the door. For tickets, call Murphy at 326-9701.
