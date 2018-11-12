Nimbus Arts invites the community to visit its new and expanded studio spaces at 659 Main St. in St. Helena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.
Join the Nimbus team for a dynamic day of free art activities and demonstrations for the whole family. Wander through the art studios and visit with some of Nimbus’ teaching artists. Enjoy hands-on art experiences or register for one of the Saturday classes.
They include: Printmaking, community mosaic making, egg tempera painting, metal arts demonstration, Raku pottery activity, and timed events: Toddler Ro Sham Bo Open Studio; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Introduction to Glass Fusing; 12:30-3:30 p.m.; and “HEY HEY Come Paint Some Clay” from 1-3:30 p.m. Register online for these timed classes at nimbusarts.org.
The Nimbus Arts studio expansion was made possible by generous Fund-A-Need donors during our annual NIMBASH fundraiser.
Ceramics Exhibit & Sale
Nimbus Arts will hold its Eighth Annual Hands on Fire Ceramics Exhibit & Sale on Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18.
This annual exhibit features artwork from Nimbus students and their ceramics instructors. Come enjoy art, food and music and get handmade gifts for your loved ones. Purchase artwork at great prices while supporting local arts at the same time. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds support art programs at Nimbus.