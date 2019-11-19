Nimbus Arts, the St. Helena-based nonprofit community art organization serving the Napa Valley, announces its Second Annual Open House and 11th annual “Hands on Fire” Ceramic Arts Exhibit & Sale. Nimbus Arts is at 649 Main St.
The open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and the ceramic arts exhibit and sale will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24.
Each year the Annual Open House and “Hands on Fire” Ceramic Arts Exhibit & Sale highlights Nimbus Arts’ expanded studio spaces, features artwork from the Nimbus Arts Ceramic Arts students, and invites participants to interact with fun hands-on art activities and artist demonstrations.
All proceeds from the Open House and 25 percent of art sales support Nimbus Arts and its mission to ignite artistic expression across the Napa Valley and provide art education and activities throughout the community. The remaining 75 percent of proceeds from artwork sold goes directly back to the artist creators, emphasizing Nimbus Arts’ mission to support a thriving local artist community.