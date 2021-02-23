St. Helena’s Patricia Rardin, former cosmetics exec who thrived in ‘a man’s world,’ turns 100

Rardin got a job working at a ball bearing company. There was a boss, an assistant, a stockboy, and Rardin. The boss left when he got a promotion, the assistant got drafted, and the stockboy “was terrible, so I fired him,” Rardin recalled.

Her next few jobs were with companies that made automotive parts.

“The union guys were not nice to women, but I put up with that,” Rardin said. “I was what they called the senior counter man. I would look up the part somebody wanted for such-and-such a car.”

She got married after the war to a comedian/master of ceremonies. It lasted for 15 years but Rardin knew it was over after eight. The two remained friends.

Meanwhile, her career was taking off. After a stint as regional manager for the department store I. Magnin, Revlon hired her in 1959, making her the company’s first female executive.

Despite the rampant sexism that pervaded the business world during the “Mad Men” era, “I never had a problem,” Rardin said.

“Yeah, they made their passes and they belittled me, but I just didn’t let it affect me,” she said.

In the days of two-martini lunches, Rardin could throw back drinks with the best of them.