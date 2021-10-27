St. Helena’s Phoebe Ellsworth, artist who built community one friendship at a time, dies at 84

Phoebe Ellsworth, an artist who will be remembered as a loyal friend with a knack for bringing people together, died Oct. 18 at the age of 84.
Ellsworth is survived by her sons, St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Flint Ellsworth, and Flint’s son Cody.
Longtime friend Valerie Presten described Ellsworth as smart, creative, generous, funny, and "a rock-solid friend.” They were part of an group of friends who walked the streets of western St. Helena every morning.
“Phoebe was quiet and she didn’t need to have her name in lights every minute,” Presten said. “But she was also very strong, and if she had an opinion about something and wanted to share it, she would.”
Younger people were often drawn to Ellsworth. Jeff Conwell, a childhood friend of Geoff and Flint, remembers “Aunt Phoebe” as a welcome presence during birthday parties and vacations to Mexico.
Ellsworth had a keen memory, and used it to connect people who had similar interests.
“If you told Phoebe you collected blue pebbles, she would remember that,” Conwell said. “She would eventually come across someone who collected rocks, and she would tell him, ‘You really need to meet Jeff, who collects blue pebbles.’ She would pick up tidbits like that from everyone she met and use them to build friendships and make people feel at ease.”
Conwell’s wife Laurie called Ellsworth “the cultural grandma” who would initiate outings to performances and museums.
“She started out as a friend of my mother-in-law, but she eventually became my friend,” she said. “She came from a generation where it was important to get people to know each other. … She knew how to connect people by pulling the thread of conversation.”
Ellsworth studied art at Bennington College in Vermont, UC Berkeley, the California School of Fine Arts in San Francisco, and Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles. She preferred abstract impressionism, but she didn’t think people in St. Helena would be drawn to that style.
“You try to pick something you can be consistent at, to make it a business. And flowers, gardens and landscapes seemed to be something I always liked,” she told the Star in 2014.
Her work was displayed in San Francisco and at local wineries like Robert Mondavi Winery, Domaine Chandon and Rutherford Grove. Her art graced everything from wine labels, magazine covers, ceramics and tablecloths to Christmas cards and posters. She frequently donated paintings and sketches to local nonprofit fundraisers.
Ellsworth did art projects with kids at the St. Helena primary and elementary schools. Teacher Terilynn Buchanan, who was then at the primary school, said she started working with Ellsworth at the advice of then-Principal Robin MacRae. It grew into a weekly collaboration, as well as a friendship.
“Her favorite project was ‘take off your shoe and draw it,’” Buchanan said. “The kids would say, ‘Really? I can take my shoe off?’”
Ellsworth was a “no-nonsense” person who didn’t talk down to the kids, and they appreciated her attention, Buchanan said.
“Even during the pandemic she would Zoom into my art classes and the kids would draw,” Buchanan said, adding that her students did a special project last Friday, turning recycled materials into art in honor of Ellsworth's memory.
Ellsworth kept making art even after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, exhibiting her work at the Napa Valley Museum in 2017 — a joint show with Geoff – and at La Boheme in 2019.
“She was an artist with Parkinson’s, which couldn’t have been easy, but she never complained,” her friend Judie Rogers said. “She was so stoic.”
Betsy Holzhauer and her late husband Tony used to travel with the Ellsworths and the Prestens, once sailing all the way to Canada together.
“She was always there when someone needed any kind of assistance,” Holzhauer said. “And she always had something really interesting to talk about.”
Ellsworth also played an important role in The co-founded by her mechanical whiz of a husband, Bob. The business offered equipment, chemicals and sound advice to the likes of Joe Heitz, Charles Wagner, Joseph Phelps and the countless mom-and-pop wineries of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
“They sold all kinds of stuff, and Bob had the skill to fix anything,” said Phil Burton, who went on to run the St. Helena-based Barrel Builders. “(The Compleat Winemaker) was an integral part of the early wine country. … Bob ran the operation but Phoebe was instrumental in its success.”
Sylvia Pestoni was close with Ellsworth going back to the days when the two families lived on Tainter Street and their children would play together.
When Jon Pestoni was 2, Ellsworth gave him a bucket of water and a paintbrush and taught him how to “paint” by brushing water onto the side of her house. Today he's a respected artist whose paintings have been exhibited from Beijing to Paris.
“I always said Phoebe got him started being a painter,” Sylvia Pestoni said.
Ellsworth was also a writer, incorporating her and her friends’ favorite recipes into “Eating in St. Helena — A Recipe Memoir” and writing and illustrating a chronicle of life at St. Helena’s old Bartolucci vineyard.
Friends praised Ellsworth’s creativity. If they had an old dress that had gone out of style, she could cut it up and repurpose the cloth as art.
“She was very talented and a genuinely caring person who liked for people to get to know each other,” Laurie Conwell said.
