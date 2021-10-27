St. Helena’s Phoebe Ellsworth, artist who built community one friendship at a time, dies at 84

“Her favorite project was ‘take off your shoe and draw it,’” Buchanan said. “The kids would say, ‘Really? I can take my shoe off?’”

Ellsworth was a “no-nonsense” person who didn’t talk down to the kids, and they appreciated her attention, Buchanan said.

“Even during the pandemic she would Zoom into my art classes and the kids would draw,” Buchanan said, adding that her students did a special project last Friday, turning recycled materials into art in honor of Ellsworth's memory.

Ellsworth kept making art even after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, exhibiting her work at the Napa Valley Museum in 2017 — a joint show with Geoff – and at La Boheme in 2019.

“She was an artist with Parkinson’s, which couldn’t have been easy, but she never complained,” her friend Judie Rogers said. “She was so stoic.”

Betsy Holzhauer and her late husband Tony used to travel with the Ellsworths and the Prestens, once sailing all the way to Canada together.

“She was always there when someone needed any kind of assistance,” Holzhauer said. “And she always had something really interesting to talk about.”