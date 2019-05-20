Raymond Monroy, Sr., a St. Helena resident since 1933, celebrated his 107th birthday on May 11. Reading a story without glasses to his great-granddaughter Jettora Mia, age 2, was one of the highlights of his day. Perfect weather welcomed his children, grandchildren, their spouses and great-grandchildren to a luncheon held in the garden in his honor. He was filled with energy and good cheer when he announced he was looking forward to his 108th birthday celebration.
