The difficult decision to postpone the 10th Annual Rianda House benefit, the Texas Hold ’em Poker Tournament, has been made.
The decision was made Tuesday afternoon, because of PG&E’s announcement to possibly shut off power to 7,533 customers in Napa County, including those in St. Helena, said Julie Spencer, executive director of Rianda House.
PG&E’s potential Public Safety Power Shutdown is expected to begin at 3 p.m., Wednesday, with power coming back on as early as noon, Thursday. PG&E said some customers would not get their power back on until Friday.
Spencer mentioned the safety of the attendees and the complexity of putting on the event, with hired poker dealers and catered food, as reasons to postpone the event.
The new date is Friday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. “If you’ve purchased a ticket, please give us a call,” Spencer said, adding already purchased tickets will be honored on Nov. 22.
Dinner will be barbecued tri-tip and chicken, provided by Busters of Calistoga, along with salad, garlic bread, Napa Valley wines and beers, and Oak Avenue Catering is providing the dessert. Dinner is from 5:30 to 6:15, with the poker tournament beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is sponsored by Riedel Crystal of America.
Poker players will get $5,000 in poker chips, along with dinner. “The top 10 finalists will get their choice of amazing prizes,” Spencer said, and the top five will win bragging rights. The winner of the tournament gets his name on a plaque, hung in Rianda House.
The Rev. John Brenkle won the first tournament in 2009. The following years’ winners were Adrian Lopez, 2010; Peter Michael, 2011; Joel Larson, 2012; Dan Beltrami, 2013; Thomas Faherty, 2014; Jim Haslip, 2016; Andy Gridley, 2017; and Jim Smith, 2018.
Tickets for the Nov. 22 event are $35 for dinner only; and $75 for dinner and the poker tournament. (Tickets are $100 at the door.) They are available at the Rianda House or online at casinorianda.brownpapertickets.com.