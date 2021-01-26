St. Helena’s Rianda House, Soroptimist host virtual bingo and chili night

Friday’s virtual bingo and chili night benefiting Rianda House and Soroptimist International St. Helena Sunrise attracted 93 bingo players competing from homes as far away as Hawaii.

Players were able to say “Bingo!” by unmuting, raising their virtual Zoom hands, or typing the word in the chat box, said Janet Todd.

Sponsors included Tre Posti, Clif Family Food Truck, Gotts Roadside, Sunshine Foods Market, Schramsberg Vineyards, Duckhorn Vineyards and Vineland Station.

Tre Posti prepared meat and vegetables for participants to pick up, and supported Rianda and Soroptimist with a discount. Vineland Station’s Rodney Friedrich covered the remaining costs for the chili.

Over three bingo games, the winners of $50 gift cards and magnums of wine were Kris Coryell, Kathleen McCreedy and the Hayne family, who also donated $44 each to Rianda House and Soroptimist in honor of baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, #44, who died on Friday.

A total of $2,800 was raised to be split between the two organizations.

“This was with no heavy table of chair clean-up,” Todd said.

“It was heartwarming to see our neighbors of all ages sharing their light to make it a fun night,” she added.