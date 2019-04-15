The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum’s third annual Stevenson Poetry Night will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the St. Helena Public Library.
As part of Arts in April, spend the evening celebrating the art of the spoken word and hear the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson, the 19th-century author of classics such as “Treasure Island” and “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”
The event will be emceed by Napa County Poet Laureate Jeremy Benson. Poets and poetry lovers of all ages will have the opportunity to recite a favorite piece or perform a new poem in front of a live audience.
“Stevenson came to Napa Valley to celebrate his marriage and to convalesce,” Benson said. “The poetry of Napa Valley offers both of these things, too: with our words, we celebrate the grandiose and the commonplace, and we soothe and heal what may ail each other.”
“We are very excited to about this year’s Stevenson Poetry Night,” said Barrett Dahl, executive director of the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum. “This unique event has been embraced by the community and offered the opportunity for some very talented poets to share their passion with their friends and neighbors.
“This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, and we are eager to have the entire community come out and celebrate with us and enjoy a great night of poets and poems.”
Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.
Interested performers are encouraged to register in advance to guarantee a reading spot. Others should arrive by 6:15 p.m. to sign up for available reading spots.
For more information, or to register for a performance slot, contact office@stevensonmuseum.org or call 963-3757 by Saturday, April 20.