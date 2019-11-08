The Robert Louis Stevenson is offering treats, activities, and a special guided tour to celebrate Robert Louis Stevenson’s birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The museum, located on Library Lane next to the St. Helena Public Library, will be open for its usual hours of noon to 6 p.m., with refreshments and special activities from 4 to 6 p.m. and a special tour guided by Executive Director Barrett Dahl at 5 p.m.
The St. Helena City Council will issue a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 14, proclaiming Wednesday Robert Louis Stevenson Day.
It’s been more than 100 years since Stevenson first visited the Napa Valley and left his mark with his book “The Silverado Squatters,” and 50 years since Norman and Charlotte Strouse first opened the museum.
For more information, go to stevensonmuseum.org.