The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum will hold its annual Treasure Hunt at 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25.
Inspired by Stevenson’s “Treasure Island,” the free hunt gives families a chance to hunt for clues and find treasure while exploring downtown St. Helena. The walkable hunt begins at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum on Library Lane, next to the St. Helena Public Library.
Pirate costumes are encouraged. The first 10 families to solve the clues and find the treasure will be awarded a special prize. All participants will be able to find a piece of the treasure. Clues will be provided in English and Spanish. Participating pirates must be accompanied by an adult.
A pirate art project hosted by Nimbus Arts will take place at the RLS Museum from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information or to volunteer (dressed as a pirate), contact the museum at office@stevensonmuseum.org or 963-3757.