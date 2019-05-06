The Solstice Creative Writers will present “The Power of Poetry” at 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Rianda House, 1475 Main St.
Writers will share some of their latest poems that reflect on themes like “why we write” and “how poetry can raise language to a personal experience.” Refreshments will be served.
The Solstice Creative Writers have been meeting at Rianda House since June 2011. Many members of the group have been writing together for almost a decade. They meet once a week to write to a specific prompt and then do critiques and discussions of their work.
The event is a fundraiser for Rianda House and a way for the club to thank Rianda House. In exchange for a $5 donation at the door, each guest will receive five door-prize tickets that be used to win tickets to the Cameo Cinema, Woodhouse chocolates, poetry books, wine, a gift certificate to Main Street Books, a private airplane ride and more.