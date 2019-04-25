The St. Helena United Methodist Church will host Mike Greensill and company at its next “Sunday Salon at 4,” which will be May 5 at the church, 1310 Adams St. at Oak Avenue.
Celebrated jazz pianist Mike Greensill will perform a dynamic music program “Jazz goes to Hollywood” on great jazz artists in film, followed by a playful set “Laughter from the Hip,” with a focus on jazz musician humor.
Additionally, a selection of original watercolor art work from local artist Lois Need will be displayed. Need is a lifelong artist and sculptor specializing in seascapes, woodlands and other scenes in the natural world. She has exhibited throughout Northern California and her artistry has been carried on by her children and grandchildren.
A reception with wine and nibbles will follow the concert. The suggested donation of $25 will support the St. Helena United Methodist Church Music and Art Programs. For more information, call the church at 963-2839.