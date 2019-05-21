St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1 honored one of its own, George Conwell, at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park on Sunday, May 12.
Conwell recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his service project: the design and construction of six food lockers for the park’s campgrounds. Among his accomplishments during his six-plus years as a member of St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1, is the earning of 51 merit badges – far surpassing the 21 required for Eagle Scout rank.
Troop 1 meets all year long on Wednesday nights, 7-8:30 p.m., at Scout Hall on Railroad Avenue. The Troop organizes an adventure a month, ranging from local camp-outs to high wilderness excursions. In his seven years of Scouting, a boy will learn all the outdoor skills as well as a full range of life skills such as citizenship, leadership, emergency preparedness, fellowship and social well-being.
Any boy or parent who wants to learn more may call Jon Dodge at 965-1525, or just show up on any Wednesday night at Scout Hall.