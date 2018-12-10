St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1 will pick up Christmas trees for recycling in and around St. Helena on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 5.
Trees that have been stripped of ornaments, nails and tinsel should be left at the curb by 9 a.m. Trees should also be removed from their stands. Garlands and wreaths need to be separated and discarded separately.
A donation of $10 per tree is suggested. Purchase a tag at Sunshine Foods, Sportago, Steves Hardware or Central Valley Hardware in St. Helena. These donations support Scouting activities.
Trees will be chipped and recycled by Britton Tree Services, Inc.
St. Helena’s Troop 1 meets every Wednesday from 7- 8:30 p.m. at Scout Hall on Railroad Avenue. Scouting focuses on character development, citizenship, and personal fitness. Contact the Troop at info@sthelenatroopone.com or troop1sthelena.com. St. Helena’s Rotary Club is the troop’s charter organization.