Boy Scouts, leaders and family members of St. Helena Troop One gathered Nov. 20 at the American Legion Hall for their Fall Court of Honor, highlighting the many outings of the past year and celebrating those Scouts who earned rank advancements and merit badges.
The troop’s ambitious plans for the coming months were also outlined, featuring coastal camping, snow camp, river rafting, a High Sierra trek and much more.
Following the program, the entire gathering enjoyed a potluck dinner that included camp-style beans and wild turkey stew.
Host and program director was Star Scout Cleo McClain, who also called out the Scout Oath and Law as Life Scout William Dappen lit the ceremonial candles. Scoutmaster Jon Dodge then welcomed the guests and saluted the ongoing excellence of Troop One in this, his outgoing year as Troop Leader.
Dodge also introduced Carl Ericson as the next Scoutmaster, starting Jan. 1. Ericson, 32, is a Troop One Eagle Scout and a teacher at St. Helena Montessori School. Having served as Assistant Scoutmaster in recent years, he is very accomplished at the Scouting program and a veteran of many high adventure outings. His experience prepares him to continue the troop’s long tradition of outdoor learning and back-country survival.
Ericson led about eight Scouts who had joined in the last year in an oath of induction. They all promised to adhere to the Scout Oath and Law and be dutiful in helping others as they help themselves and the troop.
Then Troop Advancement Chair Ann Sorenson passed out the many ranks and badges Scouts had earned. As she did so, she explained their growing degree of difficulty and significance the higher those Scouts climb as they span the broad reach from 11 years old to 18.
Earning Scout: Larsen Moura, Ethan Dodge, Luke Banners, Sabur Tierney, Jack Beckstoffer and Nelson Davies
Earning Tenderfoot: Sabur Tierney, Silvio Nadalie, Emrys Davies, Jack Beckstoffer and Joaquin Villegas
Earning Second Class: Jack Beckstoffer, Andrew Hileman, Rome Bissember, Emrys Davies, Britton Dodge and Ewan Oliver
Earning First Class: Tommy Baxter, Ewan Oliver and Giovan Flamson
Earning Star: Weston Staid
Earning Life: William Dappen
Earning Eagle: Nicholas Novak and George Conwell
Earning all three Eagle Palms: George Conwell
Sixteen Scouts earned a total of 78 merit badges in 28 separate subjects, such as shotgun-shooting, swimming, canoeing, wilderness survival, conservation, and communications. A minimum of 21 merit badges (and a whole lot of leadership) is needed to earn Eagle Scout, but true to Troop One tradition, most of the troop’s Eagles far exceed that, learning many more skills along the way.
Troop One meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Helena Scout Hall. All boys 11-18 are invited to come by during any meeting and join in. And those close to that age can certainly come by to check it out too. Be prepared, as the Scout Motto goes. For more information, call Carl Ericson with any questions, 299-0611.