The White Barn will present two one-act plays at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23. This will be the first time these two plays will be performed for an audience.
In the first offering, the state of the union forms a backdrop for the state of relationships In “The President's Widow,” a psychodrama by Barney Leason, a stuffed shirt Congressman who tangos with the wife of a recently assassinated head of state.
In “Driven to Distraction,” a comedy-drama by White Barn board member John Sullivan, a hapless son matches wit and reason with his doctrinaire mother on a road trip to a family wedding.
Presented reader’s-theater style (with actors performing onstage with scripts), both one-acts offer trenchant dialogue and insights to human interaction in our turbulent political climate.
The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue in St. Helena. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com As usual, complimentary wine and dessert will be offered at intermission. For additional information, please visit the website at thewhitebarn.org or call the box office at 707-987-8225.