St. Helena Scouts pick up discarded Christmas trees

St. Helena Boy Scouts collected approximately 260 discarded Christmas trees on Saturday.
Scouts load Christmas trees into the back of a truck.
Scouts usually require discarded trees to be tagged, but exceptions can be made under circumstances like these.
Troop 1 Boy Scouts pose during their annual Christmas tree pickup.
FOR THE STAR
St. Helena Boy Scouts picked up about 260 discarded Christmas trees on Saturday.
Stu Smith said it was “a beautiful clear cool winter day, and the kids and the adults had a blast” conducting Troop 1’s annual tree pickup, which they do in exchange for donations.
Scouts will receive the donated money via “Scout credit” that they can use for monthly outdoor trips and summer camps as soon as COVID-19 restrictions permit.
Seventeen Scouts and more than 20 adults participated.
WATCH NOW: 6 SIGNS THAT YOU COULD BE ALLERGIC TO YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE
PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Cyclery
Amelia Claire
Grinch
St. Helena Chamber of Commerce
Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates
E.R. Sawyer Jewelers
Gillwoods Cafe
Fideaux
St. Helena Real Estate
Odd Fellows
Main Street Bookmine
Cameo Cinema
St. Helena Bistro
Sportago
Findings
Meuse Gallery
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Tiffany and Kids
Steves Hardware
Pennyweight
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
Daisy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!