St. Helena Scouts pick up discarded Christmas trees

St. Helena Boy Scouts picked up about 260 discarded Christmas trees on Saturday.

Stu Smith said it was “a beautiful clear cool winter day, and the kids and the adults had a blast” conducting Troop 1’s annual tree pickup, which they do in exchange for donations.

Scouts will receive the donated money via “Scout credit” that they can use for monthly outdoor trips and summer camps as soon as COVID-19 restrictions permit.

Seventeen Scouts and more than 20 adults participated.

