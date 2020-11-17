 Skip to main content
St. Helena seniors pick up free Thanksgiving meals

St. Helena seniors pick up free Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving luncheon
Jesse Duarte, Star

The Federated Women of St. Helena, Junior Women and Rianda House offered their annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Tuesday via a drive-through event at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church. Older adults were invited to pick up a free hot meal and enjoy it at home.

