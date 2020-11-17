St. Helena seniors pick up free Thanksgiving meals

The Federated Women of St. Helena, Junior Women and Rianda House offered their annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Tuesday via a drive-through event at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church. Older adults were invited to pick up a free hot meal and enjoy it at home.
Despite an overnight chill that sent temperatures into the 30s and coated the grass with frost, tutus, turkey-shaped headgear and other playful apparel were popular among more than 1,000 participants in Napa's Turkey Chase on Thanksgiving morning.
The turkey hat sported by Justin Godey of Napa was one of numerous examples of Thanksgiving-themed headgear, T-shirts, socks and apparel to appear in Thursday's seventh annual Napa Valley Turkey Chase, which attracted more than 1,000 runners despite near-freezing conditions shortly before the 8 a.m. start.
Toni McIntosh has donned a turkey suit at every Napa Turkey Chase since the race's 2013 inception, guiding participants in the 10- and 5-kilometer runs staged in south Napa on Thanksgiving morning.
Headgear such as knit caps topped with drumstick headbands combined warmth against frosty morning conditions with a playful tribute to Thanksgiving for runners taking part in the annual Napa Valley Turkey Chase, which featured 10- and 5-kilometer runs as well as a children's sprint.
More than 1,000 runners registered for Thursday's seventh annual Napa Valley Turkey Chase, with competitors in the main 10-kilometer race starting and finishing on the Napa Valley College campus.
Pumpkin-orange medals awaited those who reached the finish line Thursday morning at the Napa Valley Turkey Chase, which featured courses of 5 and 10 kilometers.
The race course for Thursday's Napa Valley Turkey Chase run took competitors down a section of the Vine Trail overlooking the Napa River, with Imola Avenue and the Maxwell Bridge in the distance.
The Napa Valley Turkey Chase's 5-kilometer run Thanksgiving morning from Napa Valley College to the nearby Vine Trail included participants like Todd and Carrie Dvornik of San Francisco, who used strollers to include younger children in the race.
