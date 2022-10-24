St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church presents seminar on families

The St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church will present "Untangling Our Relationships: Finding Healing with Abraham's Family," a seminar featuring Bryan Cafferky, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5.

Discover how God can help you bring healing and restoration to your family, so that your kids (and their kids) can have a different future. Explore how unresolved generational anxiety pursues us, eventually becoming trapped as part of the family system.

• "Abraham's Family Trouble" (6:30 p.m. Nov. 4) — Learn to read a family genogram to track various behaviors across four generations in Abraham's family. A light supper will be provided at 5:30.

• "Rail Meat" (11 a.m. Nov. 5) — Explore Galatians 5:22-23, focusing on the last fruit of the spirit (self-control) as it relates to changing family dynamics. Vegetation potluck to follow.

• "Trapping Ourselves in Troublesome Triangles" (1:30 p.m. Nov. 5) — Learn the roles we play in relational triangles.

• "Stable/Unstable Triangles and Where to Find Them" (3:15 p.m. Nov. 5) — Understand how triangles keep anxiety stuck in the family.

The St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church is at 1777 Main St.