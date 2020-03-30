St. Helena sisters decorate tree with messages of hope & love

St. Helena sisters Jools and Bo Henquet have decorated a tree with messages of hope and love during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isolated from their friends and wanting to spread love to their neighbors, Jools, 10, and Bo, 8, decorated a city tree at the corner of Pope Street and Chiles Avenue. Their paper hearts display messages like “We love you St. Helena.”

“We walk always past this big tree as a lot of people do,” the girls wrote in an email to the Star. "We wanted to decorate the tree, so when you feel sad, you will feel happy again. Maybe you feel lonely, and now you know there is hope and love.”

It took about a week to make the hearts and put them on a tree, the girls said. They encourage other kids to add more hearts to the tree, start “Trees of Hope and Love” in their own communities, and spread the word using the hashtag #treesofhopeand❤.”

