Soroptimist International of St. Helena is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream Award.
This award is presented to women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training.
Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.
The Live Your Dream Award is an annual award providing more than $2.1 million in cash grants to head-of-household women in need. Local clubs have supported qualifying women for decades.
The application for this award can be obtained in several different ways. You may apply at bit.ly/LYDA-apply or go to sisthelena.org and proceed to Scholarship and Grants. Or, contact Anna Beard at annaebeard@yahoo.com.
Applications are due on Nov. 15.